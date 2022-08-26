2023: South-south Elders Endorse Accord Party Candidate for Governorship in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The South-south Chiefs, Elders and Opinion Leaders Association of Nigeria has expressed confidence that the governorship candidate of the Accord Party (AP) in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, will liberate the state if elected governor in 2023 election.

This is as the elders of the South-south have declared their unconditional support for Chief Lulu-Briggs, claiming that the group went through a rigorous process to adopt the party candidate.

The chiefs made the declaration on Thursday, during a meeting in Port Harcourt.

According to the National Chairman of the association, High Chief Omubo Atubionoma Harry, said they are of the “strong conviction that Lulu-Briggs will liberate the state from autocracy, and provide disciplined leadership, with due respect for the people, chiefs and traditional rulers.”

Harry said: “Having x-rayed all the governorship candidates of the various parties in Rivers State, and having studied the antecedence and the sponsors of some of the governorship candidates,and decided to fight against poverty, joblessness, marginalisation and lack of sense of leadership directions.

“Having come to the considered position that the next Rivers State Government must be people-oriented and answerable to the people, we have come to the conclusion that the next state governor must lead Rivers people to the promised land of prosperity, jJob creation, even distribution of resources and infrastructure.”

He noted that the association is irrevocably committed and passionate to support good governance, shared covenant, and a secured and prosperous Rivers State.

“Herewith, we declare our unalloyed support for Chief Lulu-Briggs of the Accord Party.

“We are of the very strong conviction that with Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as governor, Rivers State will be liberated from autocracy and disciplined leadership, with due respect for the people, chiefs and traditional rulers.

“The South-south Chiefs, Elders and Opinion Leaders Association of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter, hereby declare to stand with Chief Lulu-Briggs to bring about unity, development, equity, justice and good leadership to the people of Rivers State in 2023.”