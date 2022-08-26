2023 : Ajanaku, Kola-Daisi, Other Candidates Receive Accord Flags in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The leadership of the Accord Party in Oyo State has presented flags to some candidates that would fly the banner of the party during the 2023 elections.

Those that were presented with flags during the monthly meeting of the party in Ibadan South West local government, held at the

Baptist Secondary School, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, include Chief Rotimi Ajanaku (Ibadan South-west and North-west Federal Constituency); Chief Kolapo Kola-Daisi, (Oyo South Senatorial District) and Mr. Babamide Ashiru, (Ibadan South-west Constituency 2.)

The gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, Chief Bayo Adelabu, while presenting flags to the candidates, expressed joy at the large turnout of members, stating that the party is waxing stronger on a daily basis and becoming a main force to be reckoned with in the 2023 general elections.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said the party would emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections without stress, urging members not to relent in their efforts at bringing more people onboard the victorious ship of Accord Party in the state.

He said: “It’s a great opportunity to use our party’s monthly meeting in your local government to present flags to candidates from the two Councils of Ibadan South West and North West as well as our senatorial candidate.

“We want all meetings to continue with great passion and purpose, ward by ward, local government by local government, bring all our people together and remain as one ahead of the 2023 elections campaign kickoff. You have known the candidates, work with them to secure victory for our party in the coming elections.”

Ajanaku, the Accord Party candidate for Ibadan South-west and North-west Federal House of Representatives, in his remarks, said his mission is to promote and protect the interest of the people of the Federal Constituency and by extension Oyo State, stating that all the candidates of the party in the state are people of proven integrity, who had excelled in their respective careers.

“Well, we are now in Accord, a political party without blemish. I have checked what Accord stands for and I can tell you it’s a place where I can realise my dream, where no greedy leader will frustrate the good plans I have for the people of Southwest and Northwest Federal Constituency and Oyo State in general”, he said.

He added that the party would prove its stuff when real campaign starts based on the time-table approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).