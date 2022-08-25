  HORMONAL IMBALANCE AND INFERTILITY (Part 3)

Last week, we concluded the discussion on the impact of female hormones on fertility. We then explained some of the causes of hormonal imbalances in women, their signs and diagnosis. This week, we shall be discussing the male hormones and their effect on fertility. Treatment of hormonal imbalances in the human body will also be explained

MALE HORMONES AND THEIR EFFECT ON FERTILITY

The male hormones are not as complex as that of the female but even as simple as they may appear its fluctuation can cause serious fertility issues if left unchecked.

Testosterone: This hormone is responsible for controlling sexual and reproductive health. Testosterone is released by the Leydig cells in the testicles and stimulates the production of sperm. If the level of testosterone is low, it causes hypogonadism (a condition in which the body does not produce enough of the hormone that plays a key role in masculine growth and development during puberty (testosterone) or enough sperm or both). If the level of testosterone is high, it can be converted to the female hormone estrogen which causes shrunken testicles, mood swing and breast enlargement. All of these impact the fertility of the male.

Luteinizing Hormone (LH): This is a gonadotropic hormone that is released from the pituitary gland and stimulates the production of testosterone in the testicles. If there is an imbalance in the level of luteinizing hormone, it can cause diminished sperm production leading to infertility in men.

Follicle stimulating hormone (FSH): This hormone interacts with the sertoli cells to stimulate the production of sperm. If the level of FSH is high, it is a sign of testicular failure and also means the level of testosterone levels are low. This prevents the healthy production and maturation of sperm. Also having low levels of FSH can limit the production of sperm and making fathering child really difficult.

Gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH): This hormone prompts the pituitary gland to produce FSH and LH respectively. If the level of GnRH is low, it causes loss of sperm production and lower hormonal production from the testes.

CAUSES OF HORMONAL IMBALANCE IN MEN

Men are also at risk of developing different hormonal imbalances than women because they have different endocrine organs and cycles. Some of the causes of hormonal imbalances in men include the following;

Hypogonadism (low testosterone): Testosterone being a primary sex organ and playing a key role in the development of testes and prostate when reduced causes hormonal imbalance among others such as low libido and reduced muscle mass and in some cases causes andropause which is male.

Being overweight: This is mostly as a result of excess estrogen which is a major cause of hormonal imbalance in men thereby leading to more worrisome issues such as erectile dysfunction, low libido and eventually infertility.

Underactive or overactive thyroids: Thyroid function generally affects the testosterone and growth hormones and any alteration with it will lead to hair loss, gynecomastia and low libido which are major signs of hormonal imbalance.

Poor functioning endocrine glands: The endocrine glands are responsible for the production of hormones and when it's not functioning properly will ultimately lead to an imbalance in the hormones.

Abuse of anabolic steroid medications (Performance enhancing medications): these medications when prescribed by a physician for health conditions are not bad but the excessive use of these medications and over the counter usage causes testicular shrinkage thereby leading to hormonal imbalance and ultimately infertility.

Poor diet or nutrition: The overall functionality of the male fertility hormone has everything to do with diets. An improper diet such as those with high glucose intake can cause an imbalance in the fertility hormones

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HORMONAL IMBALANCE IN MEN

It is okay for men to experience hormonal imbalances once in a while during their lifetimes as a result of aging. Although when they have medical conditions such as hypogonadism and prostate cancer they will experience fluctuations in their hormonal levels. The different signs and symptoms experienced by men during hormonal imbalances include:

Urinating more than usual; increased urination during the day and night can be a cause of low testosterone levels. Treatment might include a hormone replacement therapy.

Low Libido (that is lack of sexual interest): This is not feeling the need to be active with one’s partner. This can happen if the level of testosterone in the body is low.

Sudden weight gain.

Erectile dysfunction.

Low sperm count.

Problem maintaining muscle mass.

Fatigue.

Over development of breast tissue.

Reduced body hair growth.

Bad mood or depression.

Sleeping issues.

Brittle bones also known as osteoporosis.

TREATMENTS OF HORMONAL IMBALANCES

Treatment options are wide and varies depending on the root cause

This may include:

Stress management.

Eating healthy food.

Getting enough rest.

Exercise regularly.

Try hormone replacement therapy.

IVF techniques and drugs are given to women with PCOS who are trying to conceive.

CONCLUSION

Hormonal imbalances can really affect your fertility but be rest assured it can be restored by using natural remedies, medications or both. The earlier we begin to acknowledge some signs that come with hormonal imbalances the easier it will be to regain control of the fertility and overall health.