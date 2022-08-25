  • Thursday, 25th August, 2022

Abike-Dabiri: Insecurity won’t Affect Diaspora Investments  

Nigeria | 16 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has assured

Nigerians in Diaspora that their business interests in the country are not threatened despite the security challenges facing the nation. 

Speaking with newsmen at the State House, Abuja Thursday, Dabiri-Erewa, while acknowledging the security skirmishes in parts of the country, however, noted that it is temporary, adding that the federal government is doing its possible best to bring the situation under control. 

She expressed optimism that whoever invests in the country among the Diasporans will have return for their investments. 

The NIDCOM boss, who gave an update on the commission’s activities, regretted that Nigerians are being killed daily in Northern Cyprus with nobody able to intervene because of the political situation in the European enclave.

According to her, there is little that can be done diplomatically to resolve the situation of Nigerians there because Northern Cyprus is not recognized by the international community as a country except by Turkey.

She, therefore, advised Nigerians to refrain from travelling to the country.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.