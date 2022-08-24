World ParaVolley Level 1 Course for Referees, Coaches Holds in Lagos

A World ParaVolley Level I Course for African Referees and Coaches is currently ongoing inside the Sports Bar of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Level 1 Course, the first development course for Referees and Coaches in Africa, is primarily targeted and focused on Nigeria, as the World ParaVolleyball confirmed Nigeria as Africa’s powerhouse for the sport.

The training, scheduled to end on Saturday, August 28, 2022, is in collaboration with ParaVolleyball Africa and Nigeria ParaVolleyball Federation to further the growth of the game and create opportunities for officials to gain international qualifications.

Participants at the course are drawn from different parts of Nigeria and other neighbouring West African nations. The ongoing training had World ParaVolley facilitators led by Ugandan, Robinson Tumwesigye, who are taking participants through practical and theoretical aspects of the course.

“This is a unique course and it the only revolving course we have for para volleyball in Africa. This means that presently all eyes of the world is on Nigeria. The referees and coaches who will graduate in this course will be internationally recognised. This is Level I, while the highest level we have for them is Level 02. Graduants will have the opportunity to work in any part of the world,” said Tumwesigye

Secretary General, Africa ParaVolley, Oripa Mubika, described the Level 1 Course as an important milestone in the development of paraVolley in Africa, adding that the instructors in the ongoing course are the best in the world. She noted that it is very crucial for the refereees and coaches to be taught about the evergrowing new trends of the game.

The Zimbabwean sports administrator commended the world governing body for supporting the development of the sport in Africa while reiterating the commitment of the continental body to popularise Para Volleyball and encourage more countries to compete at international events.

To Kayode Ladele, President, Nigeria ParaVolleyball Federation, the Level 1 Referees and Coaches Course is organised to build capacity and ensure that Nigeria have many recognized officials while enhancing the ability of the coaches.

Apart from encouraging athletes‘ development at the national level through the course, creating educational and training opportunities for the officials will aid the growth of the sport at the international level.