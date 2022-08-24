  • Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022

IFMA Partners LASTVEB, Offers Employment to 40 Graduates

Education | 1 min ago

Funmi Ogundare

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Nigeria Chapter, in partnership with​ Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB)​, has created employment opportunities for 40 graduating students of various government technical colleges in the state through​ an engagement session with all the stakeholders.

The session themed ‘Graduating to Employment: The Opportunity to Excel’, held​ recently at​ Government Technical College, Agidingbi, Lagos, witnessed four​ corporate members of the association, Alpha Mead Facilities Limited, Provast, Meditrack and Specific tools & Techniques Limited, employing the students.

​ In his remarks, the President of IFMA, Mr Segun Adebayo, expressed​ delight about the maiden edition of the engagement session with the graduating students, saying that it has become a reality.​

He recalled that during the 25th anniversary of the association, it started the mentorship programme for the students and​ equipped them with toolboxes, safety jackets, and safety helmets because their discipline falls within the facility management industry.​

The​ Executive Secretary of LASTVEB,​ Ms Moronke Azeez, commended the association​ for taking the work done by the technical colleges to the next level by ensuring that they are gainfully employed.

Those who made up the erudite faculty include;​ Managing Director, Synced Integrated Services Limited,

Mr Donald George, Managing Director, Jagun Associates and first​ Fellow of International Facility Management Association in Africa,

Mr Stephen Jagun, who delivered papers on ‘Leadership and Productivity in the Workplace’, as well as​ ‘The Importance of Ethics and Moral Behaviour in Career Development’.​

One​ of the graduands, Mr Joshua Koleola, noted that his decision to attend the technical college has paid-​ off with the employment opportunity given him upon completing his examinations.​

“I know that I will gain the requisite experience that will make me successful in life.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.