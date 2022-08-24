IFMA Partners LASTVEB, Offers Employment to 40 Graduates

Funmi Ogundare

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Nigeria Chapter, in partnership with​ Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB)​, has created employment opportunities for 40 graduating students of various government technical colleges in the state through​ an engagement session with all the stakeholders.

The session themed ‘Graduating to Employment: The Opportunity to Excel’, held​ recently at​ Government Technical College, Agidingbi, Lagos, witnessed four​ corporate members of the association, Alpha Mead Facilities Limited, Provast, Meditrack and Specific tools & Techniques Limited, employing the students.

​ In his remarks, the President of IFMA, Mr Segun Adebayo, expressed​ delight about the maiden edition of the engagement session with the graduating students, saying that it has become a reality.​

He recalled that during the 25th anniversary of the association, it started the mentorship programme for the students and​ equipped them with toolboxes, safety jackets, and safety helmets because their discipline falls within the facility management industry.​

The​ Executive Secretary of LASTVEB,​ Ms Moronke Azeez, commended the association​ for taking the work done by the technical colleges to the next level by ensuring that they are gainfully employed.

Those who made up the erudite faculty include;​ Managing Director, Synced Integrated Services Limited,

Mr Donald George, Managing Director, Jagun Associates and first​ Fellow of International Facility Management Association in Africa,

Mr Stephen Jagun, who delivered papers on ‘Leadership and Productivity in the Workplace’, as well as​ ‘The Importance of Ethics and Moral Behaviour in Career Development’.​

One​ of the graduands, Mr Joshua Koleola, noted that his decision to attend the technical college has paid-​ off with the employment opportunity given him upon completing his examinations.​

“I know that I will gain the requisite experience that will make me successful in life.”