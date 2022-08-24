FCT Permanent Secretary Commends Buhari for Releasing Food Items to Ondo

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari over release of food items to Ondo State.

Adesola made the commendation in Akure while presenting 30 tonnes of garri to the state government for onward distribution to the people, on behalf of the president.

He said the president’s action reflected his love and care for Nigerians, in general and Ondo people, in particular.

He said the release of food items from strategic reserves was part of government efforts to alleviate hardship occasioned by high cost of food items and scarcity in the country.

“We are here to deliver a message of His Excellency, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, to the good people of Ondo State.

“The essence of this visit is to demonstrate in clear terms, the concern of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the people of Nigeria in general and the people of Ondo State, in particular,” Adesola said.

He said the nation-wide food distribution to Nigerians was a response to needs assessment which indicated a growing concern on scarcity and high prices of food items thus making the Federal Government to direct the release of food materials from strategic reserves for distribution to states of the federation through principal government officials.

He explained that the 30 tonnes, which is about 1,200 bags of garri, would go a long way in providing reasonable food for the poor.

He recalled that government has been implementing various people-friendly and social intervention programmes such as; N-Cares, Traders Money, Farmer Money and Conditional Cash Transfer, among others, which the people of Ondo State have also benefited from.

Revealing that government would also release more food items from its reserves to the people, Adesola noted that the administration has shown that it is not only during electioneering campaigns that such gesture is extended to the people.

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, who received the items on behalf of the state, expressed gratitude to President Buhari, FCT Minister and the Permanent Secretary and pledged that the items would be distributed to the right persons.

He appreciated the Permanent Secretary for delivering the items personally, describing him as an “Illustrious son of Ondo State.