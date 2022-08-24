Adeshina: HRs should Adopt Different Strategies to Avoid Resignation of Highly Skilled Staff

With the mass resignation in banks as well as other professional services including healthcare in search of greener pastures, Chief Operating Officer at Talent PEO Africa, Temitope Adeshina recommends ways banks and other organisations can reverse this trend. Nume Ekeghe presents excepts:

Tell us about your background, your firm, and what services you render?

Talent PEO Africa is a Professional Employer Organisation (PEO) Company, based in Nigeria, we recognise the ever-changing world of outsourcing and human resources moving at a rapid pace and aim to provide our clients with the best employment and payroll outsourcing solutions for all employees across Nigeria and Africa. Our services include employer of record solution where we help businesses employ legally on their behalf in any country we cover across Africa if they do not have a legal entity there and also manage employees’ contracts, payroll management where we manage payroll of employees, pay salaries, issue pay slips, remit taxes and other statutory deductions, do all the paperwork.

We also offer Recruitment services where we help clients hire talented candidates. Contract, permanent or mass recruitment we do it all. We also offer competitive benefits packages from health insurance, leave allowances, group life insurance etc. Our immigration solution and relocation services are one to reckon with as we assist with work permits, entry visas, residence permit, airport pickup, home and school searches, translation services, relocation of household and office goods, tours, etc. We also provide start-up consulting services from giving our clients access to strategic business plans, registration of the company, assisting with the opening of bank accounts, tax planning and registrations, etc. Our Value-Added Services include performance management, training and development.

As a HR and recruitment company what are the strategies you employ in ensuring that you don’t only engage qualified but competent people for your clients?

As one of the best recruitment and HR outsourcing company in Nigeria, we understand that hiring the right employee helps organisations achieve their overall business goals. At Talent PEO Africa, we provide the best recruitment services to our clients by following all the recruitment processes and stages down to conducting assessment tests for candidates which form part of our selection process, and carrying out our appropriate background checks on selected candidates.

How significant is a background check in the process of recruitment?

Background check, of course, can take up a lot of time, which is why some companies skip this step, especially when they’re in a hurry to get a position filled. The significance of performing a background check on a candidate is to have the most accurate overview of the intended candidate before the contract is signed and submitted. We understand the importance of hiring the right and competent candidate for the job with the required qualifications and integrity and more importantly reducing the risk of criminal activities in the workplace. Conducting a background check also ensures that an organisation is legally compliant and that the employee has the legal right, and qualifications to work in the country. Failure to conduct a necessary background check in the process of recruitment can put the organization at risk.

How concerned are you at the resignation in banks and most firms as highly experienced working-class Nigerians are relocating?

Everyone seeks better opportunities. Most organisations not just the banks are affected by the great resignation of employees. It is important that companies provide their employees with a great standard of living, good pay, and great working environment/culture. It is no longer news that the socio-economic situation in Nigeria is not favourable to citizens and employees. In the light of this, organisations and HRs must put up different strategies to navigate around the great resignation by improving their benefits and reward system, workplace culture, offering greater flexibility, supporting financial wellbeing, career development, management etc.

Are you up to the task of assisting these banks and institutions in getting replacements?

Yes, we are. We understand that the recruitment process can be rigorous as it deals with a lot of complexities, however, at Talent PEO we aim to support organisations across all industries in Nigeria and Africa. Our team here at Talent PEO consists of hardworking professionals whose aim is to recruit the best talents in every sector.

What distinguishes your company from others?

Every organisation is always different. At Talent PEO, our people are important to us as they get the job done. We embrace diversity, employee welfare, and career development. It is easy to climb up the ladder, as there is always room for growth, especially in an industry like HR. There is never a dull moment at Talent PEO and from personal experience, you are never forced to do your work, everyone knows their duties and does it diligently. Our hybrid work culture is also what motivates our employees. Work-life balance is always key for us, and we try as much as possible to maintain it. Externally, we provide the best services with our competitive pricing strategy; we allow flexibility to our clients. We are the future of HR outsourcing and one of the best in Africa.

What are the unique things you have brought into your work?

At Talent PEO, we recruit the best professionals across all industries; offer competitive benefits packages, compliant payroll management, 24/7 HR support, and quality service. We help our clients mitigate the risk that comes with human resources management. When we started, it was just less than 10 countries and now we have our presence in 46 countries across Africa, we keep expanding, touching every area to ensure our client’s needs are met. Also, on the immigration aspect we have helped clients manage the entirety of the process down to the relocation process. We make sure that all our services are legally compliant as we have lawyers on standby.

More importantly, we strive to be facilitators, instrumental in accelerating the fusion of people and processes. As a client, you can be rest assured that you are in good hands.

How can you convince a company to patronise your firm?

In our years of experience, we have served over 100 satisfied clients and managed over 3000 employees across the different industries in the countries we cover across Africa.

We are part of the Global Payroll Association and help businesses meet their expansion needs with our reach, which expands to 46 countries across Africa. Our hassle-free service allows businesses focus on managing their business and not managing HR from generating employment contracts to managing payroll, taxes/regulatory compliance, immigration solution and more across the African countries we cover. Our pricing is equally flexible.