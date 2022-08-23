Group Slams Wike over Sealing of Businesses in Rivers, Alleges Witch-hunting

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The South-South Youths Initiative (SSYI) has condemned the directive of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to seal off some business outlets in the state.

The group alleged that the action was a political witch-hunt targeted at some Rivers sons who may have some rift with the governor.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the National President of SSYI, Imeabe Saviour Oscar, said the governor was allegedly killing the state in the name of politics.

Oscar stressed that by sealing off the businesses, many Rivers people would be rendered jobless. He recalled that the state office of Nigeria Labour Congress has remained sealed months after the governor allegedly ordered the closure.

The group called for an end to the attack on businesses, alleging that it could tamper with the peace experienced in the state.

“South-South Youths Initiative condemns in its entirety the political witch-hunt of some Rivers sons by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

“This act is not in the interest and development of the state. We hereby call for an end to every attempt by the Governor to destroy the fragile peace that the state is enjoying at the moment.

“We understand that all those he is using the sledge hammer of the number one seat of the state today against were once used to fight the former governor of the state, Chibuike Rotimi Amacchi, some years ago.

“We understand that every transition stage has its own challenges, but we never expected that a governor who claims to have the interest of Rivers State at heart would be causing threats in same state.

“Wike has consistently proven that businesses in the state are not safe under his administration. The beauty of democracy is multiple and diverse interests and opinions; where these do not exist, means the opposite, dictatorship.

“The governor claims that he believes in democracy, but rather does not want anyone to express diverse opinion or interest. He is rather a dictator or anything Worse.

“From our observation, it is obvious that the state governor is only pulling down all the structures the state once celebrated just for his selfish gain.

“All the model schools and primary health centres built by the previous administration either is dilapidated or is comatose. All the farms built by the past administration are abandoned. The governor has failed to create jobs and build any industry to create jobs for people of the state.

“We are again worried that some businesses owned by people of this state in which they have used to create jobs for people of the state, which the governor who has our mandate to be governor has failed to do for seven years now and counting, are being sealed off.”