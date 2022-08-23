  • Monday, 22nd August, 2022

FBN Insurance Brokers Focuses on Technology for Enhanced Customer Experience 

Ebere Nwoji

FBN Insurance Brokers Limited, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc is leveraging technology and strategic partnerships for value creation and enhanced customer experience.

The brokerage firm in a statement said it had remained driven by its vision to be the leading provider of insurance brokerage and advisory services in Nigeria.

Consequently, it said has completely automated its key processes in order to guarantee a seamless experienc for her customers.

“We continue to explore and firm up business partnerships within and outside the country in order to increase the size and quality of our insurance and risk management offerings to both our existing and potential clients, ”the Company’s Managing Director/CEO, Olumide Ibidapo, said.

Ibidapo who spoke during an interview with selected journalists in Lagos said FBN Insurance Brokers has made giant strides in the last one year in the areas of customer experience, strategic partnerships as well as digital transformation.

“We are currently engaging underwriters with a view to coming up with appropriate bundles of product that give our customers the much-needed cover(s) with a high degree of flexibility especially in terms of coverage.

“On the international front, we have strengthened our partnership with major entities like Howden One, TRM and BUPA International. These partnerships have positioned us to provide bespoke insurance solutions to our clients’ emerging risks, “Ibidapo said.

He added, “At FBN Insurance Brokers, we have created a digital roadmap that would see us realize our goal of completely automating our business processes while leveraging on the best technology available.”

