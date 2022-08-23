Enugu Congratulates  Indigene  for  Winning  AFS Young  Global Citizens Award

Enugu State Government yesterday congratulated Mr. Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, an indigene of the state, who won the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, the state government expressed immense delight at “the uncommon emergence of a young Nigerian of Enugu extraction.”

Oruruo stated that “the state government takes special cognizance of the huge inspiration and unprecedented impetus this phenomenal feat will invariably engender in the psyche of our teeming youths”, adding that “of greater and more enduring significance, is the fact that this is the first time an African is winning this prestigious award since inception in 1914”.

The state government commended “the unflinching sense of dexterity, unwavering commitment, unyielding vigour, sustained candour and unflappable diligence with which our illustrious son has pursued the emancipation of the global community; a seemingly intolerant world and elimination of all prejudice against persons in special education, women and the girl child.”

According to the statement, “the tenor and purpose of his ‘Boys Champion Organisation’ align completely with the state government’s deliberate policies of prioritising the rejuvenation of education, welfare and security of the people while maintaining zero tolerance for all forms of violence against humanity.”

“The Government of Enugu State hereby enjoins the youths of the state to keep striving relentlessly for more laurels while promising to partner with Alumona and his organisation for proper domiciliation of the impacts of this remarkable and colossal accomplishment within the fabrics of our immediate societies.”