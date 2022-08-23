Amaechi’s Ally Reveals Reason for Dumping APC

Blessing Ibunge



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, said he dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because all his outcry that the Rivers APC was heading for destruction was ignored by the leaders.

Dike, a close associate of the immediate past Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, who was a Special Assistant on Student Affairs during Amaechi’s term as a governor, said all his advice on how to rescue the party fell on deaf ears.

He said the decision to pitch his tent with the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, was because he had performed excellently in the state especially in the areas of infrastructural development.

He said: “A political party is a vehicle for political power. When I observed that Rivers APC is heading for the precipice, I began lamenting. Alas, they tagged me a prophet of doom, as did Jeremiah by the Israelite.

“I didn’t stop at lamenting. But also proffered solutions on how to stir the ship away from the cliff but it was also ignored by the party. My advice was not heeded. So, why should I continue to be in a party that is apparently set for destruction and have my political destiny wasted?”

He commended Wike’s infrastructural development in the state, said “Mr. Superb Projects, has performed creditably well, such that, even the blind can see his infrastructural renaissance and the deaf can hear about his good work. The flyovers are not only easing traffic, they have added value to the aesthetics of the metropolis.

“So, we need to join hands with the dynamic Governor to bring a successor that can continue from where he stopped the good work.”