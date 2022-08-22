UN, EU, ECOWAS’ Chiefs, Power Minister, Others to Dialogue on Tackling Nigeria’s Electricity Crisis



Peter Uzoho

The Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu would next month in Lagos host representatives of the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as well as other policymakers, local and international operators and investors to dialogue and proffer solutions to the myriads of problems bedeviling the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).



The dignitaries and sector stakeholders would be gathering for the 9th edition of Nigeria Energy Conference 2022, with the theme: “Affordable Reliable, and Sustainable Energy through Collaboration”, organised by a Dubai-based company, Informa Markets.



According to the organisers, Aliyu would deliver the opening address on the first day, while the Chief Executive Officer/Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy, Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi, would present a keynote address on the day two.



Presenting the details of the programme at a press conference in Lagos, the Exhibition Manager, Energy Portfolio, Middle East and Africa, Informa Markets, Mr. Ade Yesufu, said the three day-event would be held in Lagos, from September 20 to 22, 2022, with over 3000 attendees, over 100 exhibitors from 21 countries expected.



He said Nigeria’s power sector was in dire need of technological transformation and digitalisation to compete globally and achieve sustainable growth.

Yesufu explained that the first step to achieving the above would be to attract key local and international investors not only to dialogue with other stakeholders but to also discover viable mechanisms to solve the challenges in the energy sector.



“This is what we will achieve with Nigeria energy. The 9th edition will further these conversations and offers a platform to reflect some of the changes that are going on in the power sector globally,” he stated.

Held under the patronage of the Federal Ministry of Power, the energy conference is reputed to be Africa’s biggest gathering of energy professionals, featuring world-renowned, innovative power companies.



“Visitors will be able to discover the full range of energy products, from conventional power generation through to transmission and distribution (T&D), renewable energy and energy consumption and management in West Africa.

“The 9th edition of the show will bring together energy equipment manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, and regulators to lead the discourse on accelerating West Africa’s sustainable energy supply. More than 3,000 stakeholders are expected to attend, with over 100 exhibitors representing over 21 countries”, the organisers explained.