NCC Gives MAFAB 5-month Extension to Roll out 5G Network

One of the two telecommunications firms that won the 5G Spectrum licences in December 2021, Mafab Communications, has been issued a five-month extension for its rollout by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In line with the conditions of the 5G licence, the licencees were expected to commence rollout of 5G services effective from August 24, 2022.

However, Mafab, in a statement, said it has been issued a five-month extension following the delays in receiving its unified operational licence (USAL) and numbering plan, which did not happen until the end of July.

The statement quoted the Chairman, Mafab Communications Limited, Dr. Mushabu Bashir as saying: “We are fully committed to bringing the benefits of 5G services to Nigerians and deploying a network that will drive economic development with increased broadband capabilities nationwide. I have no doubt that the service will help deliver improvements in the fields of education, business, smart cities and entertainment.

“The goal remains to launch before the 5-month extension period and we will be sharing more information in the near future.”

It said the 5G will offer Nigerians higher data speed, improved reliability and availability.

The benefits, the statement said, are far reaching as the service will enable Nigerians to achieve more with broadband and increase the nation’s broadband penetration, quality of service and capabilities.

Mafab Communications Limited is a telecommunications company incorporated on July 8, 2020, and licensed by the NCC to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services.