Army Chief Charges Graduating Cadets to Deploy Acquired Skills to Tackle Insurgency

*Raises board of inquiry to probe soldiers involved in killing of Islamic cleric in Yobe

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya at the weekend charged Army Cadets of Regular Course 69 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to deploy their newly acquired combat skills and competences to surmount security challenges in the country.

Yahaya gave the charge as the special guest of honour at the, “Battle Inoculation phase of Exercise Camp Highland,” which wrapped up final exercise for the Army cadets, before their passing out of the academy later in October this year.



The COAS, who expressed satisfaction over the level of training received by the cadets, noted that with recent review of training curriculum in the academy, there had been remarkable improvement in the quality of cadets’ combat training, in line with NA’s deliberate capacity development effort towards tackling contemporary security challenges.



He expressed optimism that as junior commanders, they would add value to ongoing operational efforts to restore peace and security in troubled parts of the country.



While pointing out that a lot of resources had been invested in training the cadets, the COAS expressed appreciation to President Mohammadu Buhari for the confidence reposed in the NA, as well as his support and strategic guidance.

He assured the president and all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army in synergy with other services and security agencies would, “speak to the insurgents and bandits in the language they understand.”



Describing Exercise Camp Highland Battle Inoculation as a “baptism of the Army Cadets into battle”, the Commandant NDA, Maj. Gen Ibrahim Yusuf, disclosed that the exercise was a culmination of five years of training for the Cadets before their graduation.

The exercise featured a combat assault on a simulated objective with live firing by a combat team of cadets, supported from the air by the Nigerian Air force to inject realism into the exercise.



Senior officers who witnessed the exercise included the Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders and General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

Meanwhile, the Headquarters Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai in Yobe State, has instituted a board of inquiry to ascertain the level of involvement of soldiers who killed an Islamic cleric.



A statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations

Headqu7arters Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, Capt Kennedy Anyanwu, said the sector, in collaboration with Yobe State Police Command, was conducting an investigation to unravel the identity of the suspected soldiers. “Additionally, the sector has instituted a board of inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident. At the end of the investigation, the soldiers will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.



“This incident is highly regrettable given the sector’s disposition and zero tolerance for violation of code of conduct and rules of engagement for troops.

“Consequently, the Sector wishes to commiserate with the family of the victim and the good people of Yobe State and promise that justice would be served accordingly,” it said.