Anambra Govt Seals Off 25 Banks, Hotels over Unpaid Taxes, Levies

*Soludo to enforce anti-open grazing law, bans movement of cattle by foot in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State government has sealed off no fewer than 25 banks and hotels operating within the state capital, Awka, for failure to pay their taxes and levies to the state.



The facilities were sealed by the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, (AIRS) over the weekend.

THISDAY gathered that the levies owed were mainly those of sanitation, business premises and sundry government taxes.

Head of the team and desk officer in charge of Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) in the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. James-Morgan Ezeodili, said the enforcement was made following a court order on August 11, 2022 to seal off the businesses.



“This is because of their refusal or failure to appear in court, after being served with writ of summons, as they refused to pay stipulated levies to state government.



“The exercise (sealing of businesses) was part of the state government’s resolve to boost its revenue, and to ensure that the environment was clean by removal of wastes across the roads and streets in the state,” he added.



Some of the facilities sealed were the Nigeria Police Force, Microfinance banks, Mumbai Festus Hotel, Finotel Classic Hotel, and Shalom Hotel, all in Awka.

Others included Zaramax Hotel, New World Lounge, Summit Splendor Hotel, Ndiolu Micro Finance Bank, and Landmark Hotel Nibo, among others.

Meanwhile, Soludo has banned movement of cattle on foot in every part of the state.



Soludo who met with members of Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee at the Government House, Awka, at the weekend, said the ban was in compliance with the 2021 Anti-open grazing law of the state, adding that enforcement would begin from September.



“Now that we have a law banning open grazing, the law enforcement agents have been directed to implement it.

“Though the law has been in existence since almost one year ago, cattle rearers keep parading certain areas in the state in contravention to the law,” Soludo said.

Former governor of the state, Willie Obiano had assented to the Cattle and Other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State in 2021, but failed to enforce the ban.



Soludo while speaking at the meeting said his administration would ensure implementation of the law by September.

He applauded members of the Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee for their devotion to duty, saying that Anambra people have largely lived in harmony with herdsmen, but the herdsmen must conduct their businesses within the ambit of extant laws.