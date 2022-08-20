  • Saturday, 20th August, 2022

FG to Evacuate Stranded Nigerians in UAE

Latest | 2 mins ago

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said that Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) affected by the mass deportation of illegal aliens are being profiled for evacuation.

Dabiri-Erewa, who briefed journalists yesterday about the development said, “Immediately, the attention of the Nigerian Consulate in Dubai was drawn to the issue, Nigerians there are being profiled. Some of them have passports and some do not. “There are some children that do not have any form of identification. Some do not even remember the names with which they entered the country originally. So they need to be profiled. It is also important to ensure that some have not committed a crime and they are just running.

“So, what the consulate is doing now is profiling everybody at the holding centre. Initially, at the airport, there was a fake WhatsApp message sent to everybody that there were flights that led to the rush to the airport. There were quite a lot of Africans.

“It is after the profiling that the consulate will make a decision on the next step to take. The consulate and the embassy will brief the federal government on the next step to take.”

