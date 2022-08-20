  • Saturday, 20th August, 2022

Buhari Approves Redeployment of Nine Permanent Secretaries 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment and redeployment of nine permanent secretaries.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan issued a circular on the appointments.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director, Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mohammed Ahmed, the fresh appointees deployed are Udo Okokon Ekanem, Service Policies and Strategy Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Jafiya Lydia Shehu, Ministry of Information and Culture; and Faruk Yusuf-Yabo, Special Duties Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The six re-deployed permanent secretaries are Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, Ministry of Aviation to Police Affairs; Nebeolisa Anako, Ministry of Power to Ministry of Budget and National Planning; Temitope Peter Fashedemi, Ministry of Police Affairs to Ministry of Power; and Dr Emmanuel Meribole, Service Policies and Strategic Office to Ministry of Aviation.

Also redeployed are Dr Adaora Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, Information and Culture to Police Service Commission; and Aliyu Shinkafi Shehu, Ministry of Finance to Ministry of Women Affairs.

“The handing over and taking over processes are expected to be completed on or before Friday, 26th August, 2022 except for the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning Arm,” the circular said.

