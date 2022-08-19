Foundation Constructs Road, Classroom Projects for Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A group, Mercy-Me Heart Foundation (MMHF) has facilitated the construction of a five kilometres road project worth N47.2 million for Ikot Inyang community in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The foundation, which is a subsidiary of Capital Luxury Global (CLG), said it decided to embark on the road project to ameliorate years of frustrations and sufferings by the community due to poor road network linking it and other communities.

This is as it has commenced the construction of a classroom block for the community’s government primary school to address shortage of infrastructure in the school.

The Managing Director of MMHF, Mr. Edidiong Udoidiong, a former student of the primary school, disclosed this while performing the ground breaking ceremony for the classroom block.

Udoidiong explained that the initiative was in keeping with the promise he made to the community during the burial of his mother.

The managing director, who was represented by the Site Engineer, Mr. Xavier Edidiong, called on all sons and daughters of the community to join hands with the state government to promote grassroots development.

“During his late mother’s burial, he promised to build a standard classroom block in memory of his late mother and that is what he is doing today.

“The five kilometres road worth over N47.2 million has paved way for a free flow of movement to and from the community as well as create employment in the area for the local dwellers,” the site engineer said.

The village head of Ikot Inyang Village, Mr. Udoakpan Udoekong, in his remarks, described the gesture as worthy of emulation and called on people to “give back to the society which had made them.”

Udoekong called on God to continue to shower abundant blessings on the foundation to fulfill its mandates.

The Head of the School, Mr. Benedict Akpan, also expressed appreciation to MMHF for coming back to fulfill its promise to the school and the community and prayed that God should give the foundation the grace and strength to see to the successful completion of the project.