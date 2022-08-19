Anambra Police Arrest Syndicate Who Blackmail Victims With their Nude Photos

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Police in Anambra State have arrested a syndicate consisting of two male and two female members, who specialised in luring victims with love advances and taking nude pictures of them, which they later use for blackmail.

A statement issued by the state Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, stated that the group was arrested in Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

Ikenga said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects use the social media to lure their unsuspecting male victims into fake love/friendship affairs.

“They, thereafter, take the victim to a room, where one of them, Obianuju Nduba, engages the victim in a foreplay, while other members of the gang would force themselves into the room, take nude pictures and videos of the victims, which they use to force the victims into transferring huge sums of money to them.

“They also threaten the victims of publishing the pictures and video on social media if they failed to comply. They also dispossess the individual of his personal belongings.”

The state Police Command named the arrested suspects as: Okechukwu Oguejiofor (m), 36; Nonso Nwizu (m), 34; Esther Nwafor lfeanyichukwu (f), 21, and Obianuju Nduba (f), 20.

Ikenga said the suspects would be charged to court once investigations into the matter are concluded.