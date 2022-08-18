SFS Capital Launches Mobile App for Easy Investment

Nosa Alekhuogie

SFS Capital Nigeria Limited has launched a mobile App to enable individuals start their investment journey with ease.

The SFS Fund Mobile App, the company said in a statement was designed for individuals seeking a trustworthy, secure, and easy platform for high yield investments.

The company which is one of the leadinginvestment management firms in Nigeria,said the App is a product of decade of learning to use financial technology to enhance investment factors and promote ease of investments.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SFS Capital, Patrick Ilodianya explained that the launch of the SFS Fund Mobile app was in commemoration of the National Financial Awareness Day dedicated to assisting individuals develop financial principles and practices that can build a solid financial future.

“SFS Capital is consistently moving the boundaries of what is possible in investment. SFS Fund Mobile App is a product of decade of learning to use financial technology to enhance investment factors and promote ease of investment.

Since the inception of the SFS Fixed Income Fund (SFS Fund) in 2014, SFS Capital has consistently paid out dividends to investors on a quarterly basis and maintains “AA+” rating which is the 2nd highest possible rating for a Mutual Fund and has competitive return on investment with no pre-termination charge,’’ he said.

On his part, the Executive Director SFS Capital, Dimeji Sonowo explained that investors can start earning interest immediately as Withdrawals takes between 24 to 48 hours.

He said: “Since inception, SFS Fund has consistently outperformed its peers and its benchmark. For transparency, the interest rates are updated daily and visible on your dashboard each time you open the App. We are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All investments are also held by an independent and highly regulated custodian, an independent trustee reviews all investment decisions.”