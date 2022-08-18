  • Thursday, 18th August, 2022

PDP, Tinubu Congratulate IBB at 81

Nigeria | 15 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Bola Tinubu yesterday congratulated former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida on his 81st birthday.

The PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described Babangida as a courageous leader, statesman and nationalist who remains exceptionally loyal and committed to national unity, stability and economic development.

 The PDP spokesman further said: “He is an undiminished quintessence of development-oriented leadership whose government laid solid foundation for infrastructural and policy development in key sectors of the economy.

 “He remains a Pan-Nigerian leader and the PDP recognises and deeply appreciates his continuing role towards the growth and stability of our great Party and the nation at large even in his retirement.”

 Ologunagba prayed to God in his mercies, to bless him with many more years in good health, “so that the nation will continue to benefit from his wealth of experience and wise counsel especially in the party’s mission to rescue, redirect and rebuild the nation from misrule.”

The  Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola  Tinubu has congratulated former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, on his 81st birthday.

On his part, Tinubu in a statement issued by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, described Babangida as a committed statesman and patriot.

He said: “I congratulate General Ibrahim Babangida, our former leader, on attaining 81, which is a special grace from Almighty Allah (SWT).

“IBB as fondly called by his associates and admirers is a committed elder statesman in words and in deeds.  A patriot of great standing, former president IBB served our country in his prime and at old age he is still committed to the unity and progress of the country and welfare of its citizens.

“I join IBB family, friends and associates to felicitate with a nationalist of outstanding qualities and uncanny capacity for forging friendships and contacts across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”

