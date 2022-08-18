Nigerian Digital Strategist Wins N1m at the ‘Idea Hackathon’

Nigerian Digital Strategist, Abiola Waltz Tosin, has just been unveiled as the winner of the first edition of Pan-African creative advertising agency, X3M Ideas’ novel creative contest, ‘Idea Hackathon.’

As part of a series of set activities, in celebration of the company’s 10th anniversary, the contest which was open to the general public between the ages of 18 and 40, was built on providing solutions to real-life problems in the marketing communications industry.

Abiola who had pitched a solution to issues plaguing Influencer Marketing is the Digital Strategy Lead at a creative agency in Lagos.

Speaking on the win, Abiola said: “It’s exciting to be able to come together with other professionals to proffer solutions to some of the biggest problems plaguing our industry. I have to say a big thank you to X3M Ideas for the platform. I truly can’t wait to see us build the industry we all deserve.”

Over 60 contestants entered the hackathon and 12 were shortlisted to pitch ideas that are scalable solutions to key issues in the marketing communications industry, for a chance to win the grand prize of one million Naira.

Speaking on why X3M Ideas hosted the Idea Hackathon, the founder and CEO of X3M Ideas, Steve Bakaeko said: “We are happy to see how the first edition of Idea Hackathon turned out and we are grateful to all who participated and judged the process. It’s heartwarming to see a new generation of thinkers who are passionate about solving the industry’s biggest issues.”

I can’t wait to see Idea Hackathon grow as we continue to build our industry and help interested individuals find their X-factor and launch their careers,” he added.