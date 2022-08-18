FITC to Support AG Mortgage Bank in Organizational Transformation  

FITC, has announced that it is set to support AG Mortgage Bank Plc in their organizational transformation journey, in an effort to further strengthen the organization’s capacity to deliver on their strategic plan to re-engineer the bank towards dynamism, innovation, and market leadership and sustainable growth.

FITC disclosed this during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Mortgage Bank’s office in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO AG Mortgage Bank, Mr. Ngozi Onyemuwa Anyogu said the bank was established with the sole aim of providing premium mortgage solutions to the society at large.

He added that the board of the bank had recently approved the 2020-2024 strategic plan, aimed at restructuring and repositioning the bank for accelerated growth, hence the engagement of FITC to handle and oversee the strategic process.

Shedding more light on the project, Anyogu stated that “AG Mortgage Bank Plc was incorporated on 21st July 2004 to carry on business as a Primary Mortgage Institution [PMI]. We were granted a mortgage banking license by the Central Bank of Nigeria in December 2004 and commenced full operations by 31st January 2005. We have since inception, developed innovative products that have received the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria”

On her part, the MD/CEO, FITC, Ms. Chizor Malize, noted, “As AGMB journeys into its 20 years of operation, led by its visionary and transformational leader, MD/CEO, Ngozi Anyogu, its vision is to transform into a clear market leader. FITC, the world-class, innovation led, and technology driven knowledge institution, and primary partner to the Nigerian financial services sector, offering top notch and cutting-edge knowledge solutions through our capacity development and Advisory interventions, is the obvious partner of choice, and best poised to catalyze that vision to take AGMB to the next level.’’

Malize added that FITC, having recently undergone organizational transformation, shall be applying their game changing formula; the 6Ps (Programme, Platform, People, Process, Performance and Positioning) in redesigning and re-engineering AGMB towards dynamism, innovation, and longevity.