Kogi Poly Expels 168 Students for Poor Academic Performances

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Worried by the poor academic records of some of its students, the Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the withdrawal of a total of 168 students, exonerated three students accused of examination misconduct and expelled four for theft and other offences.

This was approved at the Academic Board’s meeting held on Thursday 28th July, 2022 at the institution.

In a statement signed by the Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Kogi State Polytechnic, Uredo Omale, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja, yesterday, the institution explained that the decision was part of the management resolved to maintain high academic standard of in comity of the Polytechnics in the country.

The Academic Board also considered the report of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee and approved the exoneration of three students accused of examination misconduct.

“This was part of the far-reaching decisions at the 8th Emergency Board meeting held on Thursday, 14th July, 2022 at the Hall ‘A’ of the main campus.

“The three students exonerated are Balogun Afeez Tolani (2019/ND/BUS/603), John Timothy (2019/HND/BUS/603) both of the Department of Business Administration and Johnson Lydia Odunayo (2018/ND/PAD/848) of the Department of Public Administration.

“Consequently, the Board directed that the suspended results of the three exonerated students be processed immediately and forwarded for express approval,” the statement said.

The Academic Board also approved the expulsion of one Yakubu Gowon Zuleihat (2021/ND/PAD/346) of the Department of Public Adminstration over a case of theft, while Monday Alfa (2019/ND/EE/126) and Omodi Ubile (2019/ND/MEC/063) both of School of Engineering, were also expelled for impersonation during examinations.

The Chairman of the Academic Board and Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman, admonished students to be law-abiding as they resume for the second semester of 2021/2022 Academic Session, promising that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring absolute compliance with the law and order in and around the campuses of the Polytechnic.

Usman, however, commended members of the Board for their support, the reassuring that academic excellence would be sustained in the Institution.