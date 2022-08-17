Indigenous Contractors Urge IOCs to Release NDDC’s Withheld Unpaid Funds

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The international oil companies (IOCs) in Niger Delta region have been urged to release all unpaid funds accruing the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) since its establishment in 2000.

This call was made in a statement jointly signed and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, by the Indigenous contractors of NDDC, “Niger Delta Indigenous Contractors Association” (NDICA) and “Contractors Association of NDDC,” after their meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on their visit to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Umana.

Earlier, Patron of the group and former Senator in Bayelsa State, John Brambaifa also called on all NDDC contractors, consultants, others aggrieved with Commission over delayed contract payments to be patient and give the new Minister time to settle all lingering issues bothering on their payments.

On his part, the Secretary General of the NDICA, Prince Sodinie recalled that the group was founded in year 2000 with the objective of proper coordination and monitoring of contracts and execution by indigenous contractors for quality delivery in accordance with the contract specification.

In the resolution signed by the Acting National President, Chief Dressman Dalinton, after the review meeting, the contractors called on the IOCs to remit the funds to the federal government interventionist agency to enable it carry out statutory responsibilities in the region.

The commission was entitled to a statutory three per cent fund from IOCs annual profits for the operations of the federal government interventionist agency in the region.

However, the NDDC has always alleged non-compliance by the multinationals.

According to the statement, the people expressed confidence that the minister has un-questionable character and pedigree.

“We calling on the IOCs to as a matter of urgency release monies due to the NDDC to enable the agency leave up to its responsibilities to her contractors,” they added.

The NDDC is allegedly owing the contractors hundreds of billions of naira.

The groups during the joint visit relieved their ordeal since the debts over six years now, which they said included loss of their members to death, loss of their key assets to banks, financial institutions, children education among others and appealed to him to look into their plight and save what is left of them and their families.

The contractors after the meeting with minister last week had declared confidence in his ability to address their problems, and other challenges in the commission.

They said, “Both associations had an-extensive discussions with the Honourable Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Umana during out visit to Abuja on August 10.

“The essence of our discussions bordered on the payment of contractors of the NDDC and we wish to state categorically that we are very pleased with the warm embrace to which we were received by the Minister.

“The Minister’s body language has shown that he is indeed a statesman that has the interest of the Niger Delta Region and the Niger Delta people at heart.”