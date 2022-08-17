Constitution Amendment: Osun Assembly Okays Financial Independence for State Assemblies, Judiciary

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has approved Section 121 of a bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria1999, to provide for the Financial Independence of Osun State Houses of Assembly and state judiciary.

The Assembly at plenary also rejected two bills out of the 44 bills received from the National Assembly on the Fifth alteration to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The two sections rejected by the assembly are Sections 26 and 58, namely the bill seeking public servants to engage in other vocation beyond farming and that of independent candidacy at elections.

Act to alter Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to permit public servants to engage in healthcare education, production and services beyond farming, and for related matters.

“A bill for an act to Alter the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to provide for Independent candidacy in Presidential, Governorship, State Houses of assembly and Local Government Councils elections and for related matters.”

The Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, and members directed the Clerk of the House of Assembly Mr. Simeon Amusan to transmit the resolution of the Assembly on the Fifth alteration to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 as amended to the National Assembly.