Celebrating Tunji​ Abimbola,​ Atlantic Hall’s Astute, Indefatigable Principal​

Sunday Ehigiator​ writes that it was nothing short of gratitude and good wishes, as committee members of the Parents-Teachers Association, alongside some members of the Board of Trustees and management staff of Atlantic Hall School, recently held a valedictory dinner for the outgoing principal of the school, Dr Tunji Abimbola



An accomplished education consultant, school administrator, and school governor, with expertise in curriculum development, teacher and whole school appraisal and support, staff recruitment, retention and training, new school design, development, establishment and set-up and the provision of information, advice and career guidance to students and staff. Dr Abimbola took over as Principal of Atlantic Hall School in November 2020, at a time all aspects of lives were affected by the ravaging pandemic.

Despite contracting COVID-19 thrice within the space of the 19 months, he was principal, with one of those times being severe, he never succumbed or let that affect his call to duty but made sure the school felt his magic wand by facilitating transformational structures (in teaching and learning, pastoral care of the students, relationship development with parents, and leadership development), as evident in the success stories of students of the school at the global stage.

Before joining Atlantic Hall, he was special adviser on education to the governor of Ogun between 2011 and 2015, acting principal at Day Waterman College, an 11-16 coeducational private boarding school in Abeokuta, Ogun, from April 2016 to September 2017 and the governor and chairman of the education committee at Day Waterman College from 2009 to 2017.

It didn’t take him long to leave his remarkable imprints on the soil of Atlantic Hall School, with the latest of these being the success recorded by some of his students who received British Council Awards for the best results in Nigeria and the world, thereby going on to win three medals in all, as the best IGCSE result in Nigeria in Mathematics, best IGCE result in Nigeria in Economics and the best IGCSE result in the world in Food and Nutrition.

Atlantic Hall School students equally won a national award for the Best Environmental Video, which focuses on sustainability and environment-friendly school.

These and many other successes informed the decision of the PTA committee of the school to celebrate him as he steps out as principal of the school after two eventful years, to face his other life dreams and purposes, as well as spend quality time with his growing family.

Speaking with THISDAY, an elated Abimbola said he is not considering retirement yet.​

“I am moving on to working with another renowned international firm, and we are going to start another building project in Dubai. But he is going to take about two or three months of rest before embarking on his next project in October,” he explained. “I also want to start an NGO, which will focus on assisting underprivileged children both in Nigeria, Africa and all over the world. And I also want to support children who need care, encouragement, motivation or mentorship. I want to do something that will continue to make me feel relevant and also contribute to the development of the young ones.”

Reflecting on his time at Atlantic Hall, he said, “The job I do, I rarely do it to be celebrated. I do it because I love working with children. So it’s strange to me that this kind of event is happening. I’m, however, delighted that, when you work like this, you don’t understand that people around you notice the impact you’re making on the children and staff.”

Abimbola added, “I believe that I have impacted my team in a positive and rewarding way. What I set out to do when I took up the appointment was to develop a system-driven school managed by a high-performing team, a team that can stand on its own and operate even without me being physically present. I have left behind a legacy of leaders at senior, middle and lower management levels. I have left behind happy children, happy parents, a satisfied board of governors, and a progressive school community. I have been empowered by God during these two effective and purposeful years to achieve these milestones. And I will cherish these two years for the rest of my life.”

Speaking about the celebrant, the acting PTA Chairman, Atlantic Hall School, Mrs Maureen Awobokun, described him as hardworking and friendly. According to her, “He has been with us for two years and has done such a fantastic and outstanding job for those years. We thought it was only fit and proper for us to have a quiet send-off for him here.

“He is a hardworking man, if not almost a workaholic, very warm, friendly, very good with children, very open to suggestions and gets on very well with members of the PTA Exco. He’s like a big brother to us, and we are going to miss him,” Awobokun stated. “My parting word for him is for him not to go too far away from us because we are not going to let him go. He could change location, but he will always remain a member of the Atlantic family.”

The Chairman of the Governing Board of Trustees, Atlantic Hall School, Chief (Mrs) Eniola Fadayomi, described Abimbola as an experienced teacher, administrator, and seasoned educator.

​“We wish him the very best in all his endeavours. We are very happy and pleased to have had him with us, and we will miss him. But we will leverage all the educational and structural development he has left behind,” said Fadayomi.