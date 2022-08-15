  • Monday, 15th August, 2022

Gunmen Invade Nasarawa School, Kill Teacher

Nigeria | 13 mins ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Gunmen last Saturday night invaded the Government Science Secondary School, Nasarawa Eggon, and killed a teacher named Auta Nasela.

The secondary school is located in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

THISDAY gathered that the incident occurred at about 8:45p.m. when the gunmen stormed the school premises and went straight to the residence of the deceased, demanding for money.

It was also gathered that during the raid, the deceased ran to his neighbour’s apartment for safety, where he was shot severally by one of the gunmen.

Further findings by our correspondent revealed that another staff of the school, Mr. Timothy Malle, was also shot, but was receiving treatment at an undisclosed public hospital in the state.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the incident, described it as a case of armed robbery.

Nansel said: “Yesterday around 8:45 p.m., a distress call was received from GSS Nasarawa Eggon, that some unidentified hoodlums invaded the residence of one Auta Nasela. When they gained entrance, they demanded for money. But the man escaped to his neighbour’s house.

“But unfortunately, one of the hoodlums followed him and shot him. He was rushed to the General Hospital in Nasarawa Eggon by the police but he later died while receiving treatment.”

He said that the Commissioner of Police, CP. Adesina Soyemi, had directed that a thorough investigation be conducted on the matter in order to arrest and bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

It would be recalled that Governor Abdullahi Sule in July ordered for the closure of all private and public schools in the state following security threats on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which shared border with the state.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.