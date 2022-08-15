FCTA Appoints New Solicitor-General





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Muhammad Musa Bello, has appointed Gardiya Gamiya Bawa of the FCT Legal Services Secretariat as the new Solicitor-General of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

Bawa will succeed Mr. Yusuf Wodi, who is due to retire from service on October 1, 2022.

His new appointment is contained in a letter dated August, 4, 2022, which was signed by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr. Muhammad Bashir, on behalf of the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola.

Wodi is expected to proceed on his three months pre-retirement leave. To avoid creating a vacuum in service, after Wodi served notice of retirement, the minister based on the recommendation of FCT Legal Services Secretariat, appointed Bawa as Solicitor-General but to assume office by October 1, 2022, when Wodi is expected to bow out of service.

Bawa was born on February 28, 1968, in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State. The new Solicitor-General attended Dauda-Kwancha Primary, Donga, and Government Secondary School Takum both in Taraba State.

He also attended College of Preliminary Studies, Yola, before proceeding to Ahmadu Bello University Zaria for a law degree programme in 1988. He was called to the Nigerian bar in 1992 and had his National Youth Service Corps between 1992 -1993.

He is a member of many professional bodies including the Nigeria Bar Association, and Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators among others.

Bawa attended several local and international trainings including training at the Royal Institute of Public Administration (RIPA), London.

Before his appointment, Bawa was the Director Legal Services, Land Administration /Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS).

2023: We are solidly behind Gov. Ugwuanyi, Peter Mbah, other PDP candidates – Project 2019 and Beyond

Members of “Project 2019 and Beyond for Gburugburu” have thrown their weight behind Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his aspiration to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

The group, which was formed by the late former Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Mr. Patrick Omeje, to galvanise the youths to mobilise massive support for Gov. Ugwuanyi in 2019 and further strengthen his political ascendency beyond 2019, also declared their unflinching support for the governorship candidate of the PDP in Enugu State, Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and other candidates of the party.

Speaking when the local government executives and five members of the ward executives in Nsukka Local Government Area paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the Director General of Project 2019 and Beyond for Gburugburu, Hon. Barr. Tony Ugwu, disclosed that they are emboldened by the numerous achievements of the governor in the state in spite of the nation’s economic and security challenges, his penchant for peace and good governance and the uncommon love he has shown to the group since its inauguration.

Ugwu pointed out that through the governor’s magnanimity and commitment to the well-being of youths of Enugu State, a lot of members of the group benefited from the World Bank supported Agricultural Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project.

The director general disclosed that “it is on record that presently the APPEALS programme is paying money instantly into the accounts of the beneficiaries. Some of them are here and we say thank you very much Your Excellency.”

Commending Gov. Ugwuanyi’s role in keeping the group alive, he said: “Your Excellency, without you, this ‘Project 2019 and Beyond’ would have been moribund with the death of the man who gave birth to this group. But we are happy because the Project 2019 and Beyond is still alive.

“When we say beyond, it means Project 2019 has gone beyond 2019. We are talking about Project 2023 and we came here to give you maximum support and solidarity; that we are totally behind you and your senatorial bid; that we are also behind your preferred governorship candidate, Mr. Peter Mbah, who is the candidate of the PDP in Enugu State likewise other PDP candidates in Nsukka LGA.”

The Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Hon. Walter Ozioko; the PDP Candidates for Nsukka East and Nsukka West constituencies, Mr. Christiana Onah and Mr. Amos Agbo ,respectively, were with the LG and Ward Executives of Project 2019 and Beyond for Gburugburu during the solidarity visit to the governor.