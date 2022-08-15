Cleric Decries  Worsening  Insecurity, Economic Woes in Nigeria

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

An Ilorin based Islamic cleric, Sheikh AbdulRazaq Aduagba, at the weekend decried the worsening insecurity and economic challenges in the country.

He said the development is due to the lack of capacity on the part of those at the helms of affairs.

Speaking in Ilorin, Kwara State, during the Omoluabi Youth Summit to mark the International Youth Day celebrations in Ilorin, Sheikh Aduagba said the prevalent insecurity in the country was based on the various economic policies being implemented for the masses of the country.

He said: “It is disheartening that a government that promised good economic policies could be given a N10,000 empowerment to the people of the country to establish petty trading.

“And a situation where the vice president of the country would be going around the country giving out N10,000 tradermoni to Nigerians is very unfortunate. This is one of the causes of insecurity in the country.

“The people of the country are not happy with this kind of policy and this, however, led to the breeding of bandits and terrorists in the country.

“These are the people that are allegedly serving as informants to those people terrorising all the parts of the country and thereby causing serious harm to innocent masses in the country.

He stressed that most Nigerians have been turned into beggars while many cannot have three meals in a day and most importantly they have been pushed into poverty due to the bad leadership.

Aduagba noted that: “Today, no one can travel again due to the fear of bandits as they have constituted themselves as an alternative government in the country.

“These ugly situations are caused by the kind of leaders the country are having at the helms of affairs presently.”

While calling on the youths to brace up for the task ahead, the cleric called on them to get their permanent voters cards intact so as to elect good leaders that would bring good governance to the country.

He also advised the youths not to be used by self-seeking politicians that are not out to bring new lease of life to the country but for their personal aggrandisement.