The Saraki Siblings Unite to Celebrate Mother at 87 

Life is beautiful on its own. But it is even more beautiful when it is filled with moments shared with family and friends. This is the oft unappreciated beauty that the family of the late Olushola Saraki is swaddled in as they celebrate the 87th birthday of the matriarch of the Saraki household, Chief (Mrs.) Florence Morenike Saraki.

It has been a while since the Sarakis of Kwara State organised a big event to celebrate someone within the household. But this changed a few days ago with the birthday celebration of Mama Morenike. With this event, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin Saraki, joined his siblings, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Gbemisola Saraki, Tope Edu, and Olaolu Saraki.

It was a welcome sight at the Saraki family house on August 8, 2022. Each of the Saraki children was present and in high spirits as they took turns serenading their mother with relatives and close friends. Moreover, with Gbemisola and Laolu to her left hand, and Bukola, Toyin, and Tope to her right, Mama Morenike was even more delighted than everybody else. After all, these past few years have been problematic, especially with the bitter history of Senators Bukola and Gbemisola’s contrary political views and associations.

The misunderstanding in the Saraki family started with the late Olushola who was a notable senator in Nigeria’s Second Republic. With his dedication to his wife and children, he laid a strong foundation that eventually benefitted Bukola and Saraki more than any of the others. And when he passed away at 79 in 2012, he went away a fulfilled man.

So, the entire Saraki family is doing well, thanks to the continued work of the matriarch as well as close relatives. Thus, at her 87th birthday celebration, it is not at all strange that her children abandoned their busy schedules to serenade her.