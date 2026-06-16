  • Tuesday, 16th June, 2026

Access Holdings Appoints Sa’adu Jijji as MD/CEO of Access ARM Pensions

Life & Style | 3 hours ago

Nume Ekeghe

Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Sa’adu A. Jijji as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access ARM Pensions Limited, as the group continues to strengthen its leadership team and position the pension business for its next phase of growth.

The appointment, which has received all requisite regulatory approvals, underscores Access Holdings’ commitment to enhancing governance, operational excellence, and long-term value creation across its subsidiaries.

Mr. Jijji is a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience in the financial services sector, spanning pension fund administration, investment management, actuarial consulting, and corporate strategy. He has held senior leadership roles at Premium Pension Limited, Alexander Forbes Consulting Actuaries Nigeria, and Pension Alliance Limited (PAL Pensions), where he served as acting MD/CEO. In that role, he oversaw pension assets exceeding N1.2 trillion, delivering sustained growth, operational efficiency, and strong regulatory compliance.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede, said: “The appointment reflects the Group’s deliberate focus on strengthening leadership capacity across its subsidiaries. The depth of experience and proven track record of Mr. Jijji will be instrumental in driving sustained growth, innovation, and value creation for all stakeholders.”

Mr. Jijji’s appointment underscores Access Holdings’ commitment to delivering long-term value to Retirement Savings Account holders and other stakeholders, while advancing its broader strategy of building globally competitive financial services businesses.

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