One Year Remembrance for Captain Idahosa Wells 

It is generally believed that only a handful of individuals will be known or cared about while they live. For the majority, only death brings fame and recognition. The late Captain Idahosa Wells was not one of these people. While he lived, he was a well-known and highly regarded individual. And when he died, the nation jerked on its heels. It was his one-year remembrance a few days ago, and even though the memorial service was quiet and simply organised, the recollection of how Captain Wells lived echoed across the country.

Some days ago, his wife, Nosa held a memorial service in London in honour of her late husband. The service was very simple and attended by a handful of relatives and guests. The service did not even rock New Hampstead where it was held, but the presence of the family and friends of the late businessman, philanthropist, and pilot spoke volumes.

Among the individuals who were at the event was Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the Senior Pastor of Trinity House. He was the official minister at the memorial service just as he was the official minister at the burial of the Captain on October 7, 2021. Ighodalo’s words captured the magnificence of the life lived by the man whose many businesses were only outshone by the largeness of his heart.

Many people will remember Captain Wells because he was an all-around genius recognised worldwide for his contributions to humanity at home and abroad. Others will remember him for being a humanitarian, a genuine kind. And yet, others will remember him for being a good man, a good friend, a good husband, and a good father.

Even though it is one year since Captain Wells departed this world to go to the next, his footprints will always remain clear and concentrated.