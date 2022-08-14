Atiku, Okowa, Tambuwal, Attend Wedding of Lamido’s Daughter

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse



Scores of top political actors and government officials yesterday stormed Bamaina, the country home of former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido to grace the wedding of his daughter, Suraiyya.

The delegation of the PDP that graced the ceremony were the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, among others.

Also at the wedding were the Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibril; National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and members of the National Executive Committee.

Tambuwal was accompanied by the state governorship candidate and his running mate: Alhaji Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) and Hon. Sagir Bafarawa respectively.

Other top-notch politicians at the wedding were the Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, former Vice President, Architect Muhammad Namadi Sambo, ex-National Security Adviser (NSA), General Aliyu Muhammad Gusau (rtd), and former ministers of Special Duties and Police Affairs Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri respectively.

Also at the event were former Governors of Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna States: Alhaji Ahmed Adamu Muazu, Alhaji Ahmad Makarfi, Alhaji Mukhtar Yero and Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Former legislators at the wedding include Senator Abdul Ningi, Senator Lado Danmarke and Hon. Farouk Aliyu, a national chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Traditional rulers from Jigawa and neighboring states also graced the wedding solemnization.