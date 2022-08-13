  • Saturday, 13th August, 2022

CAN Threatens to Tackle Institutions Exhibiting Religious Bias

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday said its leadership would soon make its position public on the allegation that some public tertiary institutions were preventing Christians from erecting prayer chapels like their Muslim counterparts.

It noted that though the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had requested all Governing Councils of Federal Government institutions of higher learning to, without delay, ensure that Christians have space to build chapels where they will worship unmolested, the ministerial directive had not been fully adhered to in parts of the country.

In a letter signed by the General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Daramola, the apex Christian body directed all its Zonal and State Chairmen to submit the names of public institutions which still practice discriminatory policies against Christians in their domains. 

The letter reads in part: “I have been directed to write to all Zonal and State Chairmen of the Association to kindly submit all names of public institutions in their states, on or before 19th August 2022, where Christians are being prevented from having a chapel, a place where they can gather to pray or worship during the weekdays and Sundays.

“The CAN’s Headquarters is about to take a stand on the discriminatory policy.

“May God continue to bless your areas of leadership. Accept our esteemed regards as we await your swift response.”

Nevertheless, the national leadership of CAN also assured Nigerians of its commitment to work peacefully with all stakeholders to ensure that every religious group enjoys equality in the safety and accessibility of spaces allocated to them by relevant authorities.

