  • Friday, 12th August, 2022

Ugwuanyi Demands Justice in Ishi-Ozalla Communal Crisis

Nigeria | 47 seconds ago

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu has directed the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Charles Egumgbe, to address the injustice in Ishi-Ozalla Autonomous Community, Nkanu West local government area, over the Igweship tussle.

Ugwuanyi gave the directive when the Ishi-Ozalla delegation visited him at the Government House to complain about “the inhuman, very pathetic, and unjust treatment” meted out to them by a politician and his allies from the community.

The governor urged them to “embrace peace, love one another and show love to all” in the meantime.

Chief Mrs Muna Nweke, among the Ishi-Ozalla delegation, said the politician “imposed an Igwe on us while the people of the community have unanimously elected an Igwe, our illustrious son, Don Sylvester Nweke.”

“The man he is imposing on us is not our king, and he cannot rule us. We have elected our son (Sylvester Nweke) to rule us. Our son will rule Ishi-Ozalla. Umuedeaniagu is the ancient people of Ozalla that migrated from Okpatu in Ozalla.” 

“Your Excellency, look into our land case and confirm if a visitor has land,” said Nweke.      

Speaking in the same vein, High Chief Ayima Okoroeme and the Ishi-Ozalla Town Union President-General, Hon Obinna Nvene, appealed to Gov. Ugwuanyi to address the communal issue in the overall interest of the community in particular and the state in general.   

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Prof Malachy Okwueze, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Egumgbe and the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development counterpart, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, were at the meeting.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.