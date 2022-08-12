Ugwuanyi Demands Justice in Ishi-Ozalla Communal Crisis

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu has directed the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Charles Egumgbe, to address the injustice in Ishi-Ozalla Autonomous Community, Nkanu West local government area, over the Igweship tussle.

Ugwuanyi gave the directive when the Ishi-Ozalla delegation visited him at the Government House to complain about “the inhuman, very pathetic, and unjust treatment” meted out to them by a politician and his allies from the community.

The governor urged them to “embrace peace, love one another and show love to all” in the meantime.

Chief Mrs Muna Nweke, among the Ishi-Ozalla delegation, said the politician “imposed an Igwe on us while the people of the community have unanimously elected an Igwe, our illustrious son, Don Sylvester Nweke.”

“The man he is imposing on us is not our king, and he cannot rule us. We have elected our son (Sylvester Nweke) to rule us. Our son will rule Ishi-Ozalla. Umuedeaniagu is the ancient people of Ozalla that migrated from Okpatu in Ozalla.”

“Your Excellency, look into our land case and confirm if a visitor has land,” said Nweke.

Speaking in the same vein, High Chief Ayima Okoroeme and the Ishi-Ozalla Town Union President-General, Hon Obinna Nvene, appealed to Gov. Ugwuanyi to address the communal issue in the overall interest of the community in particular and the state in general.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Prof Malachy Okwueze, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Egumgbe and the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development counterpart, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, were at the meeting.