Logistics Command Gets New AOC, AVM Shobande

Precious Ugwuzor

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Emmanuel Shobande has assumed office as the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Prior to the handing and taking over ceremony, his predecessor AVM Hassan Abubakar had commissioned some projects he undertook as AOC.

These projects comprise a block of four rooms, mechanical transport yard and a car park designed to accommodate 40 cars essentially for the service vehicles.

Abubakar said over time, personnel in the command had continued to increase without a corresponding increase in facilities and structures to accommodate them, hence the need for the provision of more structures.

He said: “I took over as AOC of this Command in January, 2022 and observed a couple of challenges around this problem.

“A lot of the offices were dilapidated and in need of furniture and we had over 30 vehicles in our inventory but did not have a structured empty yard to park the vehicles.

“Additionally, the Orderly Warrant Officer and the airmen do not have office accommodation so, there is a need to create a place for them to feel more comfortable at work.”

He said requirements had been compiled and sent to the Headquarters, NAF regarding building structures that needed comprehensive renovation and furnishing which was beyond the capacity of Logistics Command.

On these he said: “These requirements are currently receiving attention and I am sure that soon, the old part of the structure will be renovated with furnishings.

“However, Logistics Command has embarked on some of these projects to forestall likely challenges and to also ensure improved personnel welfare which will necessarily impact on the quality of their performance.

“You may have the best technology, facility, system even procedure but if the man is not adequately taken care of, you are not likely to achieve optimal performance from that system.”

He stressed that for any system to function adequately, there must be structure at least to ensure that the processes and procedures as well as standards are being maintained.

Thus, he urged personnel to change their attitude towards the way they use and maintain public property for such structures to stand the test of time and benefit all and sundry.

He further advised personnel to be prudent in the use of resources allocated to them to perform their duties saying that this would go a long way in helping the service.

“Being prudent is inline with one of the key drivers of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Isiaka Amao’s vision; prudent management of resources,” Abubakar said.

At the handover proper, which held at NAF conference hall in Logistics Command, Ikeja, Lagos, the outgone AOC handed over the insignia of the command and signed the hand over notes, thus signaling a new era led by AVM Shobande.