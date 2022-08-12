Group Tasks Consumers on Prompt Payments of Electricity Bills, Lauds AEDC

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Following an improvement and constant power supply by Abuja Electricity Distribution Company in Lokoja, Kogi State’ capital and its environs, a group known as the Light Up Movement (LUM), has urged all electricity consumers to promptly pay up their bills.

The group, in a press statement that was issued yesterday in Lokoja, lauded the efforts of the new area manager for the constant power supply in Lokoja contrary to the hitherto epileptic power supply experienced in recent past.

It said that consumers should make the payments of their bills a priority so as to continue to enjoy uninterrupted power supply in Lokoja and Kogi State in general.

The LUM pointed out that it is important that the general public, especially Lokoja’s residents and environs, should know that the relatively stable electricity supply being enjoyed now is unprecedented and has encouraged many customers.

It said: “Let us be mindful of the fact that these supplies are not constant or fixed because they are determined by daily energy generation and allocation to the AEDC.

“For example the allocation to AEDC in the last 10 days is 401.00mw, 420.00mw, 430.00mw, 457.00mw, 456.00mw, 468.00mw, 405.00mw, 399.00mw and 433.00mw. This means that some days, allocation to the region and Area Offices may change depending on the allocation per day.

“The management of AEDC has assured us that on their part, load will be picked and delivered to the customers.

“Also, the maintenance carried out by the Lokoja Area Office is to ensure that the network is in perfect condition to serve customers.

“We urge the customers to appreciate the recent improvement by paying their bills.”