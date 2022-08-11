Malami: FG Secures 1,000 Terror Convictions in 18 months

* Secures conviction of 312 criminals

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has secured conviction of 1,000 terrorists to various terms of imprisonment in the last 18 months.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who disclosed this Thursday at a media briefing at the State House, Abuja, said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration also secured conviction of 312 other criminals within the same period.

His words: “The ministry has so far secured over 1,000 convictions on terrorism. Convictions have also been secured in 45 cases by the Complex Casework Group, Maritime unit, and the special task force on electricity offences and across the 13 zonal offices of the ministry.”

According to him, his ministry is coordinating the next phase of terrorism-related trials in collaboration with the federal high court, the Legal Aid Council, and the Defence Headquarters.

Malami also explained that the Ministry of Justice has successfully processed over 350 Mutual Legal Assistance and 50 extradition requests including extradition proceedings against suspended DCP Abba Kyari from the United States of America.

He said: “My office filed extradition proceedings against the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in line with an MLA request from the USA.”

