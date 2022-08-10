THE SEIZURE OF PANGOLIN SCALES 





The authorities could do more to stem illegal trade in wildlife

The seizure of 397.5kg of Pangolin scales from smugglers by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in collaboration with Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) further reinforces Nigeria’s notoriety as a country where illicit wildlife trade thrives. It is particularly embarrassing that this seizure is the fourth major illegal wildlife arrest in one year resulting from the strategic partnership between the NCS, WJC and other foreign governments.

Among the suspects arrested in connection with the seizure were three Vietnamese. The three suspects were sourcing for more Pangolin scales in Nigeria when they were intercepted. Preliminary investigations revealed that the Vietnam nationals are high-ranking members of a major organised crime group involved in the trafficking of Ivory, Pangolin scales, Rhino horns and Lion bones from Mozambique and South Africa through Nigeria to Vietnam.

The primary destinations for Pangolin scales and meat are China and to a lesser extent, Vietnam. Criminals frequently use Thailand as a transit point in the illegal trade. Eight different Pangolin species are in the world with four in Africa, including in Nigeria. Thailand is home to two Pangolin species, the Sunda Pangolin (Manis javanica) and the Chinese Pangolin (Manis pentadactyla). It is illegal to trade in these species of Pangolin that are listed in CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) Appendix I, the highest level of international protection.

Pangolins have an extremely important ecological role of regulating insect populations, particularly ants and termites. One single pangolin can consume around 70 million ants and termites per year. Pangolins save humanity huge amounts of money annually in pest destruction. Scientists believe that if pangolins go extinct, there would be a cascading impact on the environment. Regrettably, the number of these gentle creatures is fast depleting as more bags of Pangolin scales are traded everywhere and even in open markets in Nigeria where they are sold as bushmeat.

Despite being officially listed as endangered in Nigeria, pangolins are still hunted in areas where deforestation has fragmented and reduced their forest habitat. Records from a recent study show that Nigeria-linked Pangolin seizures in the last decade alone amount to at least about 800,000. A large number of Pangolins are killed and trafficked every year for their scales, which are used in traditional Asian medicine. Specifically, their scales are boiled off their bodies for use in traditional medicine; for their meat, which is a high-end delicacy in Vietnam and in China; and for their blood, which is seen as a healing tonic.

With global trends indicating an increasing number of seizures and only an estimated 50,000 Pangolins still in existence, protection of this species is all the more important. This is also the reason for the crackdown, however feeble, by the Nigerian government agencies that has led to arrests and seizures recorded so far. But more needs to be done by the authorities to stop this illicit trade in the nation’s precious wildlife, and the use of Nigeria as a hub by world’s crime syndicates.

Nigerian conservationists recommend community education and empowerment of locals in the fight against illegal trade in wildlife. Communities involved in hunting of wildlife need to understand why they should protect endangered wildlife species. It is also recommended that this problem could be addressed with the amendment of Nigeria’s existing conservation laws and with better enforcement to discourage hunting and poaching of Pangolins and other wildlife.

Meanwhile, the states are shirking their responsibilities. Many governors do not even know that it is their duty to enforce conservation laws. There are no functioning Wildlife Departments in most states. The laws are outdated or moribund. Recruitment into wildlife departments stopped a long time ago. All these must change.