Stanbic IBTC Set to Host Africa-China Trade Expo

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced that it plans to host the 2022 Stanbic IBTC Africa China Trade Expo as part of its efforts at promoting trans-regional trade and development between Nigeria and China.

The trade expo the bank said in a statement, would feature a panel discussion, master classes on trade, a presentation on the Stanbic IBTC Africa China Trade Solutions, and a fully virtual exhibition.

It added that the two-day hybrid conference and exhibition themed, “Synergy For Growth,” is slated for 10 and 11 August 2022, “and is geared at providing insights and opportunities for participants. The event would serve as an avenue to showcase Nigerian and Chinese exhibitors, and would as well provide opportunities to build relationships within the trade community.”

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr Demola Sogunle, highlighted that the Stanbic IBTC Africa-ChinaTrade Expo hybrid Conference and Exhibition would be geared at showcasing Nigeria and China trade opportunities while emphasizing the role of Stanbic IBTC in facilitating inter-regional trade.

