  • Wednesday, 10th August, 2022

FCTA Arrests Five for Possessing Indian Hemp

Nigeria | 48 seconds ago


Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

 The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has, in continuation of its ongoing cleanup of illegal structures in Abuja, arrested five suspected criminals for selling and consuming Indian hemp under the flyover at Wuse in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, decried the illegal use of flyovers by food vendors and illegal squatters, saying they pose a danger to residents.

He said the arrested persons would be taken for investigation.

“The criminals took to their heels when they sighted the combined team of FCT Minister’s Taskforce Team,” he added.

 Head, Monitoring and Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello, lamented the environmental degradation committed under the flyovers in the city centre.

He said public property that belonged to the residents were being destroyed by few people, describing the act as unacceptable.

According to him, “We are here to stop all illegal activities under the bridges. And we have arrested some people, and will be charged to court.

“Apart from degradation and destruction of public property, we also have issues of insecurity, a lot of miscreants living under the bridge.”

