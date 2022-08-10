Anglican Church Tasks FG on Security, Nation’s Economy

Blessing Ibunge



The Evo Diocese of the Anglican Communion in Rivers State, has urged the federal government to beam its light on the state of the nation and savage the country from insecurity and other current challenges.

This call was made at the fifth Synod of the diocese held at St. Michaels Anglican Church, Rumuomasi Deanery, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Bishop of the diocese, Rt. Rev. Innocent Ordu, who led the synod had expressed worry at the incessant kidnap of bishops, priests and killing of Christians in parts of Nigeria by bandits and extremist groups.

Ordu expressed sadness that the federal government has failed to address the problems confronting the nation, including the diversity of the people and their aspirations, insecurity to exclusiveness in the running of the affairs of the nation.

Also, in a communique raised from the synod, the church expressed sadness that after six months students are still not back to school because of the rift between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over unsettled agreement.

They noted that the present government at the federal level came to office on a very high note and with assurances of better performance from the one it succeeded, but expresses, noting that “the federal government has failed to address the myriad of problems confronting the Nation, ranging from the diversity of the people and their aspirations, insecurity to exclusiveness in the running of the affairs of the nation.”

They said: “The present administration has also disappointed the nation in managing the economy as the prices of goods and services have risen beyond the reach of the common man, throwing a greater percentage of the populace into abject poverty. Expresses worry at the heightened incidences of kidnap of Bishops, Priests and other ministers of God; the killing of Christians and sacking of Christian communities by some religious fanatics claiming to be protecting and propagating their destructive faith in Nigeria while bandits, extremist groups such as the Boko Haram, Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and killer herdsmen are overrunning the country.

The church further congratulated Governor Nyesom Wike and former Governor Chibuike Amaechi for their stellar performance in the presidential primaries of their respective parties and prayed that God Almighty will grant them more favour in their future endeavours especially in service to the nation.

This as they expressed concern over the prolonged disagreement between Wike and Amaechi, saying they are eagerly looking forward to the reconciliation of the two brothers for the good of the state.