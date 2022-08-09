Police Re-arrest Escapee from Jos Jail Break, 25 Others in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has re-arrested Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, one of the inmates that escaped from the Jos Custodial Centre in November 2021 jail break.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Bartholomew Onyeka, announced this when he presented him and other suspects to the media yesterday in Jos.

Onyeka said that Ibrahim, 39, was re-arrested by anti-kidnapping police squad at Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said, “In a bid to arrest all escapees of the recent Jos jail break that occurred in November last year, our operatives intensified efforts and re-arrested Mohammed Ibrahim.

“Ibrahim escaped from lawful custody of the Jos Correctional Centre and among the master minds of the attack on the facility.

“He had been in prison awaiting trial for alleged case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping before he escaped.”

The commissioner said that the suspect would be handed over back to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for further action.

He added that other 25 suspects paraded with Ibrahim were arrested for crimes such as kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms, among others, noting that they would be charged to court when investigations are concluded.