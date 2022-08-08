Abe:Lack of Investment in Youths, Responsible for Societal Failure

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has identified lack of investment in youths as responsible for failure in the society.

Abe stressed that any society that does not provide, accommodate and strengthen its young people is bound to fail.

The SDP gubernatorial candidate made the assertion in Port Harcourt at the formal declaration by a pro-youth group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ‘the PDP Mobilisers’, to join the ‘SMA Project 2023’.

He said: “I identified early that any society that does not provide, accommodate, promote, and strengthen the position of the young ones is doomed.

“I want to welcome you all to the Social Democratic Party (SDP). We face a very big challenge; we face very difficult times. However, when campaign begins, we have a lot to tell the Rivers people.

“For now, my responsibility and task are to welcome you on board; to assure you that in all our life in the public service, we have been committed to the future of Rivers State and our country.”

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the group, Mr. Justin Briggs, said youths in the state were ready to vote for Abe’s victory in 2023.

Briggs said: “We have looked around; we have searched, we made scrutiny and in the end, we have gotten just one man, and that is the man we have come to give our support to-Magnus Abe.

“We are a youth group in the state PDP, the PDP Mobilisers, and now, moving forward, we have decided to dump the party and declared support for the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state.”