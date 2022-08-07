  • Sunday, 7th August, 2022

Mayor Akinpelu Plans High-Octane 60th  Birthday Shindig for Wife 

These are great times indeed, for the family of media mogul, Mayowa Akinpelu, better known as Mayor Akinpelu. Today, August 7, 2022, all roads will lead to Lagos as he celebrates the 60th birthday of his wife and lifetime sweetheart, Madam Olufunke. And considering the mark that the Akinpelu family has made in Nigeria, it is only expected that the top of Nigeria’s social and corporate circle will be there to clink glasses and lay well-deserved eulogies at Madam Olufunke’s feet.

According to the media buzz, it is Akinpelu’s foremost intention to have all of Nigeria know that it is his darling’s 60th birthday. Therefore, whoever is good friends with his family is expected to grace the event, bringing joy and deep appreciation to the Akinpelus. Moreover, the event is scheduled to be held at R&A City Hotel, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos. Thus, there is more than enough space to accommodate everybody, big wig or local wig.

Indeed, this is a happy time for the Akinpelus. Not so long ago, Akinpelu clocked 60. No less than President Muhammadu Buhari took his time to craft a fine birthday note to the media mogul, wishing him long life and continuous strengthening of the journalistic mind that stirs the public to the awareness of major issues.

So, now that it is the turn of his wife, Akinpelu naturally wants a louder celebration. Thus, it is certain that the event will be a defining moment for the family and their well-wishers.

