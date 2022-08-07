  • Sunday, 7th August, 2022

Ibom Air Clarifies Flight Q10307 Incident

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Chinedu Eze

Nigerian domestic carrier, Ibom Air yesterday clarified reports indicating that its Flight Q10307 operated by its Airbus A220 aircraft recorded an incident.

The airline also explained that the pilot in command noticed a malfunction after landing in Lagos from Abuja, took precautionary measure and aborted taxing to the domestic runway.

The General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Ibom Air Aniekan Essienette made the clarification in a statement yesterday, revealing that the aircraft took off from Abuja at about 10:30 a.m. with 128 passengers.

The statement said the crew had to abort taxing to the domestic terminal and disembarked the passengers at the cargo apron of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from where they were moved by buses to the domestic terminal, known as MMA2.

 “We would like to bring to your attention the reason behind the disembarkation of our passengers at the Cargo Apron of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

“Ibom Air Flight Q10307, the 10.30 am flight from Abuja to Lagos departed on time and landed normally at the international runway in Lagos, on schedule at 11.41 am.”

Upon taxiing off the runway,  the statement explained that the pilots noticed an indication from the main wheels, suggesting a malfunction.

It said: “In accordance with company procedure, rather than taxi the full distance to the domestic terminal, the crew opted to turn off into the international cargo apron from where stairs and buses were positioned to disembark the passengers and taken to the domestic arrival hall.

All 128 passengers on board were safely disembarked and transported to the arrival hall at MMA2, while our Engineers worked on the fault.

“This statement is given to clear any ambiguity while expressing our regrets to our passengers for the inconvenience,” the airline said.

A passenger in the flight with seat number 20K had earlier told THISDAY that the aircraft suffered hydraulic failure on landing.

“We are forced to disembark now off the runway. We bless God,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.