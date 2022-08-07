Ibom Air Clarifies Flight Q10307 Incident

Chinedu Eze

Nigerian domestic carrier, Ibom Air yesterday clarified reports indicating that its Flight Q10307 operated by its Airbus A220 aircraft recorded an incident.

The airline also explained that the pilot in command noticed a malfunction after landing in Lagos from Abuja, took precautionary measure and aborted taxing to the domestic runway.

The General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Ibom Air Aniekan Essienette made the clarification in a statement yesterday, revealing that the aircraft took off from Abuja at about 10:30 a.m. with 128 passengers.

The statement said the crew had to abort taxing to the domestic terminal and disembarked the passengers at the cargo apron of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from where they were moved by buses to the domestic terminal, known as MMA2.

“We would like to bring to your attention the reason behind the disembarkation of our passengers at the Cargo Apron of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

“Ibom Air Flight Q10307, the 10.30 am flight from Abuja to Lagos departed on time and landed normally at the international runway in Lagos, on schedule at 11.41 am.”

Upon taxiing off the runway, the statement explained that the pilots noticed an indication from the main wheels, suggesting a malfunction.

It said: “In accordance with company procedure, rather than taxi the full distance to the domestic terminal, the crew opted to turn off into the international cargo apron from where stairs and buses were positioned to disembark the passengers and taken to the domestic arrival hall.

All 128 passengers on board were safely disembarked and transported to the arrival hall at MMA2, while our Engineers worked on the fault.

“This statement is given to clear any ambiguity while expressing our regrets to our passengers for the inconvenience,” the airline said.

A passenger in the flight with seat number 20K had earlier told THISDAY that the aircraft suffered hydraulic failure on landing.

“We are forced to disembark now off the runway. We bless God,” he said.