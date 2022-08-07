  • Sunday, 7th August, 2022

Ex-IG, Tafa Balogun, Laid to Rest in Osun

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Nigerians trooped out in their numbers yesterday to pay a former Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Tafa Balogun, their last respects as he was buried in his home town.

 Balogun was buried in accordance with Islamic rites in Ila Orangun, Ila Local Government Area of Osun State.

The incumbent Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, was represented by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode.

Representatives of Osun State government were also among the sympathisers at the burial ceremony

Recall that the former IG died on Thursday, August 4, exactly four days to his 75th birthday in a Lagos hospital.

Balogun was born on August 8, 1947, and was named the 21st Inspector-General of Police on March 6, 2002.

He served as Inspector-General of Police between 2002 and 2005.

