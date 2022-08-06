ICSAN Charges New Members on Ethics, Value

Omolabake Fasogbon..

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administration of Nigeria (ICSAN), has urged members to imbibe ethical standards and principle of good corporate governance in their professional endeavours.

President and Council Chairman of the institute, Taiwo Owokalade stated that the institute maintained a key role in the advancement of the economy, while constantly striving to promote the ideals of corporate governance through periodic issuance of policy papers and others.

He noted that members of the institute were spread across the whole gamut of Nigeria’s socio-economic life, nothing that there stance would have a ripple effect on the country at large.

Owokalade who was speaking at the institute’s 21st induction ceremony, maintained that many of the country’s challenges emanated from dearth of ethical of integrity and uprightness.

He said, “it is thus not by coincidence that we chose ‘Entrenching the value of ethics a Governance Professional in the Nigerian Business terrain’ as the theme of today’s induction lecture, it is a reflection of the emphasis placed on the concept of ethics by the Institute.

“We take the issue of ethics very highly at the Institute. Chartered Secretaries are highly regarded professionals and this is a reputation we are most disinclined to take with levity. Any member found guilty of gross misconduct in defiance of dictates of ethics will have his or her membership withdrawn.”

Earlier, while speaking on the theme of the Induction, Chief Executive Officer of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Shuaibu Ahmed underscored the importance of values, ethics and sound corporate governance to members.

He stated that these factors were important for professionals to actualise their goals and objectives, as well as prerequisites for building sustainable companies and nations.

He charged the new members on relevant and continuous training to be able to entrench good values and ethics in the organisation they belong.

The institute inducted no fewer than 461 members.